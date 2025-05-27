Disney and Pixar released a final trailer for Elio, an upcoming animated adventure about a young boy who finds himself at the center of an intergalactic conflict.

The trailer, released Tuesday, features Elio, a space-obsessed 11-year-old, being sent to camp by his overwhelmed mother after being caught skipping school.

Elio is abducted by aliens and soon finds himself mistaken for Earth's leader among the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization.

The boy finds himself in over his head when he volunteers to negotiate on behalf of the Communiverse in a conflict with a dangerous alien warlord.

"Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be," the film's official synopsis reads.

Elio releases in theaters June 20.