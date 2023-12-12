CBS has announced the lineup for the Daytime Emmy Awards.

The 50th annual ceremony will take place Dec. 15 in Los Angeles and air at 9 p.m. EST on CBS. The show will also stream on Paramount+.

The Daytime Emmys will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier.

Shemar Moore is confirmed to present the Lifetime Achievement Honor to Susan Lucci, an actress best known for playing Erica Kane on All My Children.

Grammy-winning singer Jennifer Nettles will perform "Life is Sweet" during the In Memoriam segment.

Maury Povich and Connie Chung will present the Gold & Silver Circle honorees and the In Memoriam tribute.

The Daytime Emmys honor the best in daytime television. This year's show was originally to take place in June but was postponed due to the Hollywood strikes.