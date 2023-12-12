Bridgerton will return for a third season in 2024.

Netflix announced Tuesday that Season 3 of the period drama will be split into two parts and premiere in the spring.

Season 3, Part 1 will start streaming May 16, with Part 2 to follow June 13.

Netflix shared the news alongside a video teasing drama in the new season.

"Lady Whistledown's silence is over, and it would seem she is revealing the Ton's most speculated secret yet," an official description reads.

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series. The show follows the Bridgertons, a family of eight siblings living in Regency-era London.

Season 3 consists of eight episodes and will focus on the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

The cast also includes Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Jonathan Bailey, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Golda Rosheuvel and Simone Ashley.