Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short joined the line up for the 8th annual Love Rocks NYC event.

The event, which benefits Gods Love We Deliver, will take place on March 7 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. The concert will be livestreamed.

Previously announced performers include Hozier, The Black Keys, Tom Morello (formerly of Rage Against the Machine), Nile Rodgers, Trombone Shorty and Joss Stone.

Martin will be joining previously announced hosts Conan O'Brien, Tracy Morgan and Jim Gaffigan.

Gods Love We Deliver provides meals for chronically ill New Yorkers.