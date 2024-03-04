"Carlos has led a new generation of Latin artists bringing Colombian music sounds to music fans around the world," said Paul Williams, ASCAP chairman of the board and president.
Vives -- who has won 18 Latin Grammy Awards, two Grammy Awards and is in the Billboard Latin Music Awards Hall of Fame -- said he is thankful for the recognition.
"It is an honor to receive an award that celebrates my career and contributions," he said. "I am looking forward to continuing to share the gift of music with new generations of songwriters and musicians."
