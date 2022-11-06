Grammy- and Emmy-winning comedian Dave Chappelle is set to guest host the next edition of Saturday Night Live.

The 2019 winner of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor first hosted the sketch-comedy show in 2016 and returned in 2020.

The 49-year-old artist's latest appearance on SNL will be just days after the 2022 mid-term elections in the United States, likely providing Chappelle and the rest of the cast plenty of fodder for political jokes.

Rap duo Black Star will be the musical guest for the episode.