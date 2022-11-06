This weekend's Saturday Night Live guest host Amy Schumer appeared in a sketch lampooning the Netflix thriller, The Watcher.

In the 3-minute, pre-taped video called The Looker, family members Schumer, James Austin Johnson, Marcello Hernandez and Chloe Fineman receive a strange letter after moving into a new home.

The missive is disturbing because it accurately details what each person privately does in the house, including the mother's apparent obsession with the home-improvement show, Property Brothers.

"Your life may seem perfect, but The Looker knows it's not and your poor wife seems to be having trouble in the bathroom," the voice of the person who penned the letter said.

"Just today, the kids practiced a TikTok dance, Dad worried about his hairline and Mom was on her exercise bike. She doesn't even pedal, just sits on the bike and looks at her phone, but she still ends up drenched in sweat."