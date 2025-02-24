AMC announced Monday it has renewed Dark Winds for a fourth season. Season 3 premieres March 9 on AMC and AMC+.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dark Winds is based on Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee series about Navajo Tribal Police officers. Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon play Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee respectively.

Production begins in Santa Fe, N.M., next month. McClarnon will direct in the fourth season, which will have eight episodes like the third.

Season 3's mystery involves the disappearance of two boys. The only clues are their abandoned bicycles and some blood in the dirt.

AMC released the first five minutes of the new season earlier this month, following a teaser and extended trailer.

AMC expects Season 4 to air in 2026.