Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is going to be a dad.

The 33-year-old actor is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, Radcliffe's rep told People.

Radcliffe's rep confirmed the news Sunday to CNN.

Radcliffe and Darke first met on the set of the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings. The couple collaborated again on the 2016 movie Don't Think Twice and Season 3 of Radcliffe's series Miracle Workers.

Radcliffe told People in March 2022 that he was in a great place in life and his relationship.

"I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We're really happy," he said.

The actor added that he and Darke enjoy working together but purposely limit their collaborations.

"We definitely like [working together], but it's not something we want to do all the time," he said. "We obviously met on film and so getting to do stuff on Miracle Workers with her last year was incredibly special and felt lovely. Hopefully we'll get to do more in the future, but we also both write, so maybe we'd write something together at some point, and that would be cool."

Radcliffe is best known for playing Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film series. Darke portrayed Cindy Reston on the series Good Girls Revolt and Mary on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.