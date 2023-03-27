Adele has extended the dates for her Las Vegas residency. The British singer announced the addition of 34 shows to her Weekend with Adele concerts at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that," Adele told the audience at her sold-out show over the weekend, as first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "So I am coming back for a few weeks in June, and I'm going to film it and release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it."

The dates begin on June 16 and go through to Nov. 4. Verified Fan pre-sale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. PST on April 5, but to avoid previous ticket debacles like the ones that plagued Taylor Swift, if there is more demand than tickets they will not be available for a general sale.

In the announcement, Adele said that the next set of shows would be recorded for an upcoming concert film, though no further details were announced.

The shows were mired in initial controversy after a delay in the opening dates, which Adele blamed on COVID-related complications in mounting the production.

During her initial run, at one of the first shows, Adele told the audience, "While I am thanking you, I'd really like to thank Caesars because there has been a lot of (stuff) written about me. Ninety percent of it is absolutely made up. There's been rumors I was going to move hotels, moving theaters, and all this. But never once did they ask questions. They have been amazing."

Adele won her 16th Grammy Award in February with Best Pop Solo Performance for "Easy on Me."