Dancing with the Stars featured Chandler Kinney and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong topping the judges' leaderboard in first place during the Season 33 premiere that aired Tuesday night on ABC.

Thirteen celebrities and their pro partners took the Dancing with the Stars floor, performing to each celebrities current "anthem" in life, and Chandler and Brandon outdanced their opponents.

Chandler, a TV star, and Brandon topped the scoring leaderboard in first place with 23 out 30 possible points from Dancing with the Stars judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Chandler and Brandon danced a tango to Chandler's anthem, "HOT TO GO!" by Chappell Roan.

Bruno said that was one of the best Night 1 tangos he's ever seen, and Carrie Ann announced, "You have set the standard for Season 33... You set the bar so high!"

NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro partner Daniella Karagach finished the night in second place with 22 judges' points for their salsa routine to Dwight's anthem, "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan.

Carrie Ann said Dwight "set the house on fire," and Derek acknowledged that while the height difference is big, so was the performance.

Two couples tied for third place on the leaderboard with 21 points: The Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei and pro partner Jenna Johnson as well as Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik and pro partner Rylee Arnold.

Joey and Jenna danced the cha cha to "Dancin' in the Country" by Tyler Hubbard for his anthem.

Derek said it was "fantastic" but Joey could use more finesse to the beat and better hip action.

Stephen and Rylee took the stage with a jive set to "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor.

Stephen was told to point his toes, but Bruno gushed about how the performance had "unstoppable energy."
Fifth place on the judges' leaderboard went to Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola and pro partner Witney Carson.

Danny and Witney performed a 20-point worthy tango routine to "A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]" by Shaboozey and David Guetta.

Bruno told Danny that he danced with conviction, and Derek said it was "an ambitious routine" and he was impressed.

Two couples tied for sixth place on the leaderboard with 19 points.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks, who had selected "I'm Every Woman" by Whitney Houston as her anthem, and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy danced the cha cha.

Carrie Ann said she was really impressed and Derek and Bruno gushed about her being a natural performer with a lot of charisma.

And The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran and pro partner Sasha Farber also received 19 points for their cha cha routine.

After showing off her moves to "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus, Derek said Jenn got a little ahead of the music and needs to straighten her legs. But Bruno noted how it was a happy dance and he loved it.

There was a three-way tie for eighth place on the judges' leaderboard in which three celebrities received 18 judges' points for the night.

Those celebrities were Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher, convicted con artist Anna Delvey, and model and cover girl Brooks Nader.

Ilona and pro partner Alan Bersten took the stage with a cha cha routine to "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" by Shania Twain.

Derek said the dance was great but he asked for a little more charisma, energy and impact onstage.

Anna, who had chosen "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter as her anthem, and new pro partner Ezra Sosa also performed the cha cha.

Carrie Ann asked viewers to give Anna a chance because the audience didn't seem very supportive or receptive of her. The judges also thought she did a very good job.

Brooks and pro partner Gleb Savchenko performed an 18-point worthy tango set to "Piece of Me" by Britney Spears.

Carrie Ann called the routine "hot" and Derek said she has "potential," but Bruno pointed out how she had a couple of missteps.

Home with Tori star Tori Spelling and pro partner Pasha Pashkov claimed eleventh place on the judges' leaderboard with 17 points after dancing to Tori's anthem of "TRUSTFALL" by P!nk.

Carrie Ann called the performance "a little shaky and a little vulnerable" but she seems ready to let it all out onstage.

Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson and pro partner Emma Slater finished the premiere in twelfth place after earning 16 points for their salsa routine.

Reginald's anthem was "Motownphilly" by Boyz II Men, and Carrie Ann shared with the celebrity, "There is room for improvement and maybe improvement, but what you did, you did it well!"

And finally, movie star Eric Roberts and pro partner Britt Stewart landed in thirteenth -- and last -- place with 15 points.

Eric and Britt danced the cha cha and received 15 points from Derek, Carrie Ann and Bruno.

Eric's anthem was "Old Time Rock & Roll" by Bob Seger.

The judges thanked Eric for being on the show because he's such a big star but there were a lot of mistakes in just his basic steps.

The judges' scores and viewer votes will carry over to next week and be combined with those scores and votes to determine who goes home. Dancing with the Stars' upcoming September 24 episode will feature a double elimination.




