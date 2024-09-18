Chandler and Brandon danced a tango to Chandler's anthem, "HOT TO GO!" by Chappell Roan.
Bruno said that was one of the best Night 1 tangos he's ever seen, and Carrie Ann announced, "You have set the standard for Season 33... You set the bar so high!"
NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro partner Daniella Karagach finished the night in second place with 22 judges' points for their salsa routine to Dwight's anthem, "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan.
Carrie Ann said Dwight "set the house on fire," and Derek acknowledged that while the height difference is big, so was the performance.
Two couples tied for third place on the leaderboard with 21 points: The Bachelor alum Joey Graziadei and pro partner Jenna Johnson as well as Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik and pro partner Rylee Arnold.
Joey and Jenna danced the cha cha to "Dancin' in the Country" by Tyler Hubbard for his anthem.
Derek said it was "fantastic" but Joey could use more finesse to the beat and better hip action.
Stephen and Rylee took the stage with a jive set to "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor.
Stephen was told to point his toes, but Bruno gushed about how the performance had "unstoppable energy."
Fifth place on the judges' leaderboard went to Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola and pro partner Witney Carson.
Danny and Witney performed a 20-point worthy tango routine to "A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]" by Shaboozey and David Guetta.
Bruno told Danny that he danced with conviction, and Derek said it was "an ambitious routine" and he was impressed.
Two couples tied for sixth place on the leaderboard with 19 points.
Eric's anthem was "Old Time Rock & Roll" by Bob Seger.
The judges thanked Eric for being on the show because he's such a big star but there were a lot of mistakes in just his basic steps.
The judges' scores and viewer votes will carry over to next week and be combined with those scores and votes to determine who goes home. Dancing with the Stars' upcoming September 24 episode will feature a double elimination.