Damson Idris has joined the cast of the Formula One film at Apple.

The 31-year-old actor will star with Brad Pitt in the new movie about Formula One racing, The Hollywood Reporter said Friday.

Deadline and Variety confirmed Idris' casting.

The untitled project hails from Apple Original Films, with Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Pitt's Plan B Entertainment as producers.

Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) will direct the film and produce with F1 racing star Lewis Hamilton, Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman. Ehren Kruger (Top Gun: Maverick) will write the screenplay.

The new movie follows a former F1 driver (Pitt) who returns to the sport and mentors a younger driver (Idris).

The film is being made in cooperation with F1.

The untitled project will open in theaters first and run at least 30 days before heading to the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Idris is known for playing Franklin Saint on the FX series Snowfall, which is in the midst of its sixth season.