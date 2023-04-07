The film is inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it.
"This wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow... and blood," an official synopsis reads.
Cocaine Bear opened in theaters Feb. 24. The film was the No. 2 movie at the box office its opening weekend.
Russell will star in the Netflix series The Diplomat, which premieres April 20.
