Damien Lewis is returning to Billions in Season 7 after leaving the show in 2021 at the end of it's fifth season.

The show tweeted a teaser featuring Lewis as Bobby Axelrod along with the caption, "Just when you thought he was out. . ."

Lewis departed the show when his wife, actress Helen McCory died of cancer in April 2021.

The 52-year-old actor, whose character is a billionaire hedge fund manager, announced his return on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday.

At the end of Season 5, Axelrod's character fears legal repercussions and is forced depart for Switzerland, which accounts for the characters absence in the sixth season.

"Bobby Axelrod is a predator," Lewis told Colbert. "He's one of the big cats and he's a cheetah."

"Bobby's back, Axe is back and it's exciting, he's not been around for a couple of seasons," he said.

When Colbert asked when Bobby would return, Lewis said, "I can't tell you that!"