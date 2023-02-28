The family of actor Tom Sizemore are currently "deciding end of life matters" following an update from medical professionals, according to a statement shared with media outlets.

"Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and further statement will be issued on Wednesday," Sizemore's manager Charles Lago said in a statement to CNN and NBC News.

Sizemore was hospitalized on Feb. 18 following a brain aneurism, which left the 61-year-old actor in a coma.

Sizemore is best known for his roles in Heat, True Romance, and Saving Private Ryan.

Throughout his life Sizemore, has had addiction issues.

In 1998, he sought treatment for heroin addiction at a rehab facility and in 2003 he was arrested for domestic violence against his then girlfriend Heidi Fleiss. Sizemore was sentenced to seven months in jail.

In 2010, Sizemore appeared alongside Fleiss on season 3 of Celebrity Rehab With Dr Drew.

In 2019, Sizemore was arrested for drug possession.