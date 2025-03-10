The National Academy of Television Art and Sciences announced Monday that Eric Bauza will host the Children's and Family Emmy Awards. The 3rd annual CAFE ceremony will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. PDT in Los Angeles and stream on the Emmys' website and apps.

Bauza is the voice of Looney Tunes animated characters Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety and more. He plays Daffy and Porky in the film The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, opening Friday in theaters.

He is also nominated for his voice work on Teen Titans Go!. A Creative Arts ceremony awarding behind-the-scenes artists follows at 8 p.m. PDT with no host.

The previously announced Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will be Fran Brill, a Sesame Street performer since the '80s. The Academy announced Muppets puppeteer Dave Goelz will present her award.

Paul Walter Hauser, Jacob Tremblay, Cree Summer and more were announced as presenters. Nominees Eric Stonestreet and Elizabeth Mitchell from The Santa Clauses, Cookie Monster voice David Rudman, One Piece actor Maximilian Lee Piazza and more are expected to attend.