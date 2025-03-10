Jennie Kim, a member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, says it was "so much fun" to team up with American rapper Doechii on new music for her first 15-track solo album.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old South Korean singer, who goes by the mononym Jennie, appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to discuss her debut album, Ruby, which was released Friday.

The Grammy-winning Doechii, born Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, appears on the song "ExtraL," which was released as the album's third single Feb. 21, ahead of the album's March 7 release.

"She is amazing. She is the sweetest, nicest, the most talented, and so much fun working with her. We would add on different details from what we both wanted, and we wanted to share and make sure we felt good about it with each other," Jennie said of Doechii.

The collaboration between Jennie and Doechii had been anticipated since they were pictured together backstage at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in November 2024, Fader reported.

Jennie later said she "manifested" the collaboration.

"It was an amazing experience," Jennie said on the Jennifer Hudson Show. "I love you Doechii."

Jennie also released an accompanying music video for the song, directed by Cole Bennett, showcasing both of the artists.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!