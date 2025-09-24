Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment announced Wednesday that it is releasing One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest in 4K. The 4KUHD is available Nov. 11 for the film's 50th anniversary.

It is the first time the film has been upgraded to 4K. A Blu-ray and digital edition will also be available.

Cuckoo's Nest won Oscars for Best Picture, actors Jack Nicholson and Louise Fletcher, late director Milos Forman and Lawrence Hauben's and Bo Goldman's adapted screenplay based on Ken Kasey's novel and Dale Wasserman's play. It has four other nominations.

Nicholson stars as a patient in a psychiatric hospital who rebels against the establishment. Fletcher, who died in 2022, played his nemesis, Nurse Ratched.

The cast also includes Oscar nominated Brad Dourif along with Christopher Lloyd, Danny DeVito, Will Sampson and William Redfield. Michael Douglas produced wtih Saul Zaentz.

The 50th anniversary edition includes two new bonus features featuring Douglas, DeVito, Lloyd and Dourif along with archival bonus content.

Ratched was the subject of a Netflix series from Ryan Murphy, starring Sarah Paulson in Ratched's origin story.