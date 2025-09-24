'Cuckoo's Nest' comes to 4K for 50th anniversary in November
UPI News Service, 09/24/2025
Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment announced Wednesday that it is releasing One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest in 4K. The 4KUHD is available Nov. 11 for the film's 50th anniversary.
It is the first time the film has been upgraded to 4K. A Blu-ray and digital edition will also be available.
Cuckoo's Nest won Oscars for Best Picture, actors Jack Nicholson and Louise Fletcher, late director Milos Forman and Lawrence Hauben's and Bo Goldman's adapted screenplay based on Ken Kasey's novel and Dale Wasserman's play. It has four other nominations.
Nicholson stars as a patient in a psychiatric hospital who rebels against the establishment. Fletcher, who died in 2022, played his nemesis, Nurse Ratched.
