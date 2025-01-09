HOME > Summer House Astrid Stawiarz /BRAVO

Craig Conover breaks his silence on Paige DeSorbo breakup

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 01/09/2025



Craig Conover has addressed his split from Paige DeSorbo about a week after she confirmed their three-year relationship is over.



ADVERTISEMENT "Hey everyone, what's up? Oh, I figured it's finally time to check in with everyone. Sorry about the delay. This has all been very, very unexpected to say the least. But I guess life -- I've got to start living again, whatever that looks like. Whatever my new normal looks like, I have to start," Craig, 35, said in a statement via Instagram Stories on January 7.



"'Gratitude will get you through this, with time comes clarity' -- all of the advice, I'm trying to listen to."



Paige, 32, revealed on her and Hannah Berner's "Giggly Squad" podcast in late December that she and the Southern Charm star



Paige announced at the time, "I love him, I think he loves me. I think we will remain friends. No one did anything. It wasn't a bad thing."



Craig continued in his January 7 Instagram post, "But, yeah. [Our split happened] right before the holidays. I was very shocked."



"And it's okay," he noted. "It takes two people to be in a relationship and you can't control other people, you can only control how you react to it."



Craig added, "Remember to be kind to Paige and to me and yourselves, and all of that good stuff."



Craig admitted he's "still processing everything," which he thinks is "normal" once a relationship comes to an end.



"[It's] a three-year relationship. It's your best friend who you talk to all day everyday, and then they're just gone. So, you know, one day I'll be able to talk more on it," Craig said.



Craig went on to thank everyone for their "kind messages" amid the split, saying it's "been really nice to read them" during this difficult time.



And Craig pointed out how a breakup is just part of life.



"I have to take my own advice that I give when I go around and speak... that no one is ever not better off after a breakup," Craig claimed.

"But I guess now I've got to practice what I preach and believe it and truly have faith in God that everything happens for a reason. But I love you all, and I'll see everyone on my travels this January. We got a lot coming up."



Craig previously denied rumors that he and Paige had called it quits before the holidays.



"I don't know where that came from, because we're together, like, every week," he told E! News in early December 2024.



"So, no, Paige and I are not broken up. We're still together."



But then Paige confirmed the couple's breakup during the Monday, December 30 episode of her podcast.



"You change a lot and you grow a lot, and him as well... I have so much love and respect for Craig," Paige said.



"I think he is one of the best people I've met in my entire life. I will remain the biggest fan of him and want the best for him, and he truly will get the best, because he is the best."



Paige continued, "But, with that said, I think it is just the right decision for both of us moving forward in our lives and the direction that our lives are going in, that we didn't foresee."



Season 10 of Southern Charm premiered December 5 on Bravo, while will debut Season 9 on Wednesday, February 12 in 2025.



"No one can tell me what to do," Paige quipped.



"The network has power, but they don't have that much power. So that was not a real thing. And rumors of us breaking up months ago, again, also not a real thing."



Paige also admitted that she'll probably always have feelings for Craig and vice versa.



"I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn't want, and I think that's extremely powerful to be able to voice how you're feeling in real time and what you want for your future," Paige shared.



"He helped me grow so much in these past few years. I am a different person from when I started dating him. I truly do feel more mature and more confident."



Paige actually called Craig "the best boyfriend I've ever had," and she said it's "harder" to part ways with him because no one had done anything wrong or is to blame for the demise of their relationship.



Paige started dating Craig in May 2021 after the pair had met while filming Winter House's first season earlier that year.



Paige and Craig went Instagram official in September 2021, and viewers saw Paige and Craig casually date on Season 6 of .



Paige and Craig had a long-distance relationship, with Paige living in New York City and Craig having a place in Charleston, SC.



But Craig told Us Weekly in October 2024 that he and Paige were "in a great place" and they both practiced patience in their situation. He didn't want "the unknown of the future" ruin their happiness of today.



"Some people might not be able to do [long distance], and sometimes it does get stressful and tough not being able to have a plan," Craig said at the time.



He added, "I think finding the right person is the hard part, and then figuring out the rest will just come in time."

