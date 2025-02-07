The cast of Conclave, which included Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and Isabella Rossellini, won the Critics Choice Award for Best Acting Ensemble at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday.

Shogun cast-mates Moeka Hoshi and Tadanobu Asano earned the honors for Best Supporting Actress and Actor in a Drama Series, while Shrinking star Michael Urie and Hannah Einbinder from Hacks won the statuettes for Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Comedy, and Liev Schreiber and Jessica Gunning picked up the trophies for Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series for A Perfect Couple and Baby Reindeer respectively.

The Wild Robot was named Best Animated Feature.

The prize presentation was initially scheduled for Jan. 12, then delayed until Jan. 26 and again until Friday due to the recent devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The show opened with a standing ovation for the first responders in the audience, followed by a montage of this year's awards nominees.

Comedian Chelsea Handler is hosting the gala, which is airing live on E! and celebrates excellence in TV and film. The is the third time she has emceed the event.

Conclave and Wicked went into the competition with a leading 11 nominations apiece in the movie categories, while Shogun was the most nominated TV series with six nods.