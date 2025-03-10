The Max Original series Conan O'Brien Must Go has officially been renewed for a third season ahead of the Season 2 debut in May.

Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials, said in a press release Monday that the comedy-travel series, produced by Conaco, will officially return for a third season.

Max also released the first preview images of the three-episode second season, which will see O'Brien travel to New Zealand, Austria and Spain.

"Working with Conan and his team on Conan O'Brien Must Go is the trip of a lifetime. They're annoyingly brilliant and no one can make locals feel as deeply uncomfortable in their own country as Conan can... this season in lederhosen," Rosenstein said in the announcement.

Conan O'Brien Must Go, which is executive produced by O'Brien and Jeff Ross, will debut its second season in May on Max.