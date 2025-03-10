Max and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television announced The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast on Monday. The podcast launches March 17 on major podcast platforms.

The podcast will begin with an episode about the unaired pilot of the series. Creator Chuck Lorre will guest star with Peter Roth, the chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group at the time.

Big Bang Theory stars Kunal Nayyar, Kevin Sussman and John Ross Bowie are set to guest star on the podcast.

Jessica Radloff hosts the show. She wrote the book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series.

Radloff spoke to UPI about her book and discussed how Sussman was initially hired to play Wolowitz before Simon Helberg. She also addressed how Lorre prevented the studio from recasting Nayyar.

Christine Baranski , Vernee Watson and Sara Rue are also slated to guest on the podcast to discuss their appearances on Big Bang.

The Big Bang Theory starred Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki as scientists sharing an apartment. Kaley Cuoco played their neighbor, Penny. Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch joined the cast later.

All 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory stream on Max. The podcast will drop new episodes weekly.