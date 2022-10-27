Alan Jackson will be honored at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards.

The 64-year-old country music singer will receive the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the awards show in November.

Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson will perform an all-star tribute to Jackson, an artist known for such singles as "I'd Love You All Over Again," "Gone Country," "I'll Try" and "Where Were You (When the World Stops Turning)."

The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an artist who has reached the highest degree of recognition in country music; earned national and international prominence through concert performances, humanitarian efforts, philanthropy, streaming numbers, record sales and public representation; and contributed to the growth of the country music genre.

Previous recipients include Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride, Kris Kristofferson, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers and Willie Nelson.

"We are thrilled to honor Alan Jackson this year with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award," CMA CEO Sarah Trahern said. "A three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, he is responsible for so many iconic moments in CMA Awards history. Just as Alan has been influenced by many Country legends throughout his career, he too has inspired a generation of artists to stay true to the authenticity of Country Music."

The CMA Awards will take place Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., and air at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. Luke Bryan and retired football star Peyton Manning will host the ceremony.