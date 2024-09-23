Civil War is the No. 1 streaming movie and The Old Man is the top online series, according to ReelGood.com.The rankings are based on data for the week of Sept. 14-20.Top 10 Movies1. Civil War (Max)2. Rebel Ridge (Netflix)3. The Fall Guy (Peacock)4. Uglies (Netflix)5. Beetlejuice (Max)6. A Quiet Place: Day One (Paramount+)7. Speak No Evil (AMC+)8. Kinds of Kindness (Hulu)9. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (MAX)10. Boy Kills World (Hulu)Top TV Shows1. The Old Man (Hulu)2. The Perfect Couple (Hulu)3. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)4. Kaos (Netflix)5. Slow Horses (Apple TV+)6. Bad Monkey (Apple TV+)7. Shogun (Hulu)8. Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power (Prime Video)9. English Teacher (Hulu)10. The Bear (Hulu)