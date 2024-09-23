Civil War is the No. 1 streaming movie and The Old Man is the top online series, according to ReelGood.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rankings are based on data for the week of Sept. 14-20.

Top 10 Movies

1. Civil War (Max)

2. Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

3. The Fall Guy (Peacock)

4. Uglies (Netflix)

5. Beetlejuice (Max)

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

6. A Quiet Place: Day One (Paramount+)

7. Speak No Evil (AMC+)

8. Kinds of Kindness (Hulu)

9. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (MAX)

10. Boy Kills World (Hulu)

Top TV Shows

1. The Old Man (Hulu)

2. The Perfect Couple (Hulu)

3. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

4. Kaos (Netflix)

5. Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

6. Bad Monkey (Apple TV+)

7. Shogun (Hulu)

8. Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power (Prime Video)

9. English Teacher (Hulu)

10. The Bear (Hulu)