City of God: The Fight Rages On was renewed for Season 2 on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show premiered on HBO Latino and Max Aug. 25, and new episodes are being released weekly.

"The series' plot follows the characters 20 years after the events of the renowned film, through the lens of Wilson (Rocket), who returns to the community when a young drug dealer's release from prison puts City of God in dispute once again," an official synopsis reads.

The film, inspired by the Paulo Lins book of the same name, gives viewers a glimpse of Rocket, who wants to be a photographer.

It stars Alexandre Rodrigues as Rocket.

Roberta Rodrigues, Thiago Martins, Sabrina Rosa, Kiko Marques, Edson Oliveira, Andreia Horta, Marcos Palmeira, Eli Ferreira, Luellem de Castro, Jefferson Brasil, Otavio Linhares, Rafael Lozano, Leandro Daniel and Luiz Bertazzo also star.

The second episode of Season 1 premieres Sunday.