"For over three decades, Kevin Hart has been a source of laughter across America and throughout the world with his iconic characters, inimitable physical comedy, and relatable narratives. An accomplished writer, producer, actor, and comedian, he has made lasting contributions to the comedic landscape and represents our celebration of American humor at the Kennedy Center," Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said in a statement when Hart was announced as this year's honoree.
"We express our gratitude to Kevin for enriching American culture and look forward to celebrating his exceptional career."
