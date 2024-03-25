Ashley Park joined her Emily in Paris co-stars at Disneyland Paris over the weekend.

The 32-year-old actress enjoyed an outing with Lily Collins , Samuel Arnold, Paul Forman and executive producer Andy Fleming in honor of Collins and Forman's birthdays.

Collins shared photos from the theme park Sunday on Instagram.

"Sunday fun day at the happiest place on Earth! Missed @charliemcdowell big time but we brought him along for the ride. Always with me in spirit," she captioned the post.

Park and Forman, who are dating, also stayed at Hotel Cafe Royal in London for his birthday, as seen in photos on Park's Instagram.

"mob wife mentality? (happy bday to my favorite pisces prince @peforman)," she wrote.

The celebrations follow Park's health scare in January. The actress said Jan. 28 that she was "recovering and resting" in Paris after being hospitalized earlier that month for "critical septic shock."

Park has since rejoined her co-stars in filming Emily in Paris Season 4.

She referenced her recovery while celebrating Collins' 35th birthday in a post Saturday.

"Lily, I can't put into words how genuinely beautiful it is to watch you grow in unwavering heart and empowering smarts through each birthday, on this set and beyond... you are there for me in ways that I'd never expect you to be," Park wrote.

"To be candid, these past couple months working in Paris while navigating my health and new norm of energy have been incredibly difficult for me. But having you by my side and uplifting me, as you always have Lily, has given me the strength to persevere in times when I need it most," she said.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 4.