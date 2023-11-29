Actor Frances Sternhagen died Monday at the age of 93. Her son, Tony Carlin confirmed to the New York Times and son John Carlin posted on Instagram Wednesday.

John Carlin said Sternhagen died peacefully in her home.

"We were together last week, and we spoke Monday afternoon, said how much we loved and missed one another," he wrote. "I was about to board a plane for London when I got the news, and am there now."

On film and television since the '50s, Sternhagen had recurring roles on shows like Cheers, as Cliff Clavin's (John Ratzenberger) mother and on ER as Dr. Carter's (Noah Wyle) grandmother. She also recurred on Sex and the City.

Sternhagen was in the Stephen King film adaptations Misery and The Mist, and original series Golden Years. She co-starred with Michael J. Fox in Bright Lights, Big City and Doc Hollywood.

On stage, Sternhagen won Tony Awards for her roles in The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, The Good Doctor and The Heiress. She also appeared in Driving Miss Daisy, On Golden Pond, You Can't Take It With You, Equus and many more.

Sternhagen's last credit was the 2014 film And So It Goes.