CBS announced Wednesday that Bob Hearts Abishola is ending. The network announced the fifth season finale will be the series finale.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series finale will air May 13 at 8:30 p.m. EDT and stream the next day on Paramount+. The show returns for its fifth season after the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike.

The final season begins Feb 12 at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Bob Hearts Abishola stars Mike and Molly's Billy Gardell as Bob, a businessman who falls in love with his nurse, Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) after he goes to the hospital for a cardiac event. The final season will pick up with Bob and Abishola in their married life.

Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Al Higgins and Gina Yashere created the show. Lorre, Yashere, Higgins and Matt Ross remain executive producers.

"Bob â™¥ Abishola is about an unlikely love story, but also the premise that immigrants make America great," Lorre, Yashere and Ross said in a statement. "We've loved bringing these stories to life and are excited for fans to see the final chapter of these two families."