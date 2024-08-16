Cesar Millan says he will keep offering harried pet parents advice on canine exercise, discipline and behavior for as long as they need it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm excited to continue educating the world," Millan, 54, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"We can do it together as a world, right?" he added. "Have the right energy, have the right philosophy, have the right actions, so all dogs in the world benefit."

Over the past 20 years, Millan has hosted numerous series including, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan from 2004 to 2016.

His show Better Human Better Dog debuted in 2021 and now is in its fifth season, with new installments airing on Fridays.

Millan's guiding principle is that people's interactions with their pets can improve their own mental health and relationships with others, as well as encourage an appreciation for the natural world around them.

"We can start with our dogs, so we can see that it's tangible -- that if we change our energy, we change the way we think and the way we are with dogs, we are going to practice respect and love with everybody," he said.

"I'm a father of two, and I tell my kids crystals, minerals, plants, animals keep you connected to Mother Nature, so you can live a natural, simple, profound life," Millan added. "The world wants you to live for money, fame and power, and so that disconnects the human from natural happiness, natural health, natural love and natural intelligence."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

During the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, many animal shelters were emptied as bored people telecommuting for school and work decided to adopt dogs to ease their nerves and boredom.

The problem was, Millan said, that some folks didn't know what to do with the pets once they got them or returned to work.

Consequently, some ended up with dogs that suffered separation anxiety and their humans dropped them back off at shelters once the world went back to normal.

This is one of the reasons why Millan started Better Human Better Dog.

"For us, it was a blessing," he said of these specific circumstances.

"The human just was allowed to practice an emotional activity, right? [They thought]: 'I always wanted a dog. I didn't have the time,'" he said, adding many people were surprised to discover "the life of a dog is a responsibility" that required commitment and time management.

"They learn a lesson of how to choose a dog and, hopefully, they don't get discouraged because a lot of people, when they don't do it right, actually feel discouraged, and, 'Oh, this hurts so much.' No, no, no. You just didn't do it right, that's it. Now, this time do it right."

Since Millan first became a celebrity canine trainer, some puppy trends have arisen such as the proliferation of dog parks and use of protective pet strollers in U.S. and Asian urban areas, as well as pet-sitting services and security cameras to monitor animals when their owners aren't home.

And while many people love their fur babies, that isn't usually enough to make a dog behave well.

Millan said he sees many dog owners still making mistakes as they train their dogs to observe rules and limitations, but he applauds them for trying to turn things around by watching his shows and reading his books for pointers.

"The energy of calmness is still not part of [their training]. The energy of silence is still not part of it. The dog is going to absorb the energy that he lives in, and, so, slowly, a good percentage of people are understanding that No. 1, it is not the dog, and No. 2 it is not the breed," he said, implying it is the human that is in charge and responsible for his dog's reactions.

"Animals are not here to cause problems. Actually, it's the opposite," Millan added. "The only thing they want to remind us is to live a natural, simple, profound life, full of trust, respect, love and feeling safe, peace and love."

Millan emphasized that pet parents don't need to have money to train a dog to be good and loyal, noting animals were part of his life when he grew up on a farm in Mexico and initially was homeless when he moved to the United States.

"They're not looking for money," he said about dogs.

"They're just looking for a family and, so, it's good to have somebody that you can count on at that level," Millan said. "Low-income family, middle-class or rich family, it doesn't matter.

"It's one thing that we -- the whole world -- can have as a community. We all have this amazing relationship with dogs."