The Apple TV+ sci-fi drama Dark Matter is getting a second season, the streamer announced Friday.

Season 1 introduced viewers to Jason Dessen, portrayed by Joel Edgerton -- a physicist who finds himself suddenly stuck in a different reality.

"Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived," a synopsis reads. "In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself."

Jason's wife in the first version of reality is played by Jennifer Connelly. Jason's girlfriend in the alternate reality is played by Alice Braga. Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi and Oakes Fegley also star.

The show is based on the Blake Crouch novel of the same name, and Crouch is also the showrunner and executive producer.

"In the process of writing and filming Season 1, we discovered that there's so much more story to tell, and we've only scratched the surface of these characters as they fight for survival and to find their way home through a landscape of mind-bending realities," Crouch said.

Matt Tolmach and Edgerton also executive produce.

Edgerton previously told UPI how excited he was to create a show that examines life's big questions.

"How does where I'm at relate to all of the choices that I've made, particularly the big ones? And how I may not be sitting here if certain things in my life had gone a different way?" he said.