CBS released a series of new photos showing off the 24-contestant cast of the upcoming 50th season of reality series Survivor.

The cast of Survivor 50 includes former contestants from across the history of the show, including a few who have already appeared on multiple seasons.

"The official portraits, which dramatically capture the players as they prepare to compete in a season unlike any other, were shot on location in Fiji by Scott Duncan, Survivor's Emmy Award-nominated director of photography," CBS said in a news release.

The season's cast, previously revealed in May 2025, includes Angelina Keeley, Aubry Bracco, Charlie Davis, Chrissy Hofbeck, Christian Hubicki, Cirie Fields, Benjamin "Coach" Wade, Colby Donaldson, Dee Valladares, Emily Flippen, Genevieve Mushaluk, Jenna Lewis-Dougherty, Joe Hunter, Jonathan Young, Kamilla Karthigesu, Kyle Fraser, Mike White, Ozzy Lusth, Quintavius "Q" Burdette, Rick Devens, Rizo Velovic, Savannah Louie, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick and Tiffany Nicole Ervin.

Longtime host Jeff Probst also returns for Season 50.

Survivor 50 premieres Feb. 25 on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.