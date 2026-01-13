BTS members RM, Jin, V, J-Hope, Suga, Jung Kook and Jimin are back together and planning to embark on a world tour.

BigHit Music announced Tuesday that the tour will begin in Goyang, South Korea, and conclude in Manila, Philippines. The K-pop stars will perform in several locations in the United States, including Las Vegas, Tampa, Chicago and Los Angeles, along with stops in Canada, France, England, Peru, Japan, Australia and more.

Additional dates in Japan and the Middle East will be announced for 2027.

In January, BTS announced it will release its first full seven-member album on March 20, marking its first group project in nearly four years.