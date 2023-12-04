'Carol & the End of the World' has 'Community' reunion
UPI News Service, 12/04/2023
Netflix released the trailer for Carol and the End of the World on Monday. The animated series premieres Dec. 15 on the streaming service.
ADVERTISEMENT
When a planet is discovered on a course to collide with Earth in seven months, most of the world stops going to work. Carol (Martha Kelly) is still reluctant to break her routine working in an accounting office.
While much of the world indulges in partying, Carol gets her passport and travels.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.