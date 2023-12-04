Netflix released the trailer for Carol and the End of the World on Monday. The animated series premieres Dec. 15 on the streaming service.

When a planet is discovered on a course to collide with Earth in seven months, most of the world stops going to work. Carol (Martha Kelly) is still reluctant to break her routine working in an accounting office.

While much of the world indulges in partying, Carol gets her passport and travels.

Beth Grant, Lawrence Pressman, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Mel Rodriguez, Bridget Everett, Michael Chernus and Delbert Hunt also star. Netflix announced guest star voices including Community co-stars Alison Brie, Danny Pudy and Gillian Jacobs.

Barkhad Abdi, Kurtwood Smith, Laurie Metcalf, LeVar Burton, Stephen Colbert and Tim Heidecker also guest star.

Dan Guterman created the show. There will be 10 half hour episodes.

Carol joins Netflix's adult animation lineup which includes Big Mouth and BoJack Horseman.