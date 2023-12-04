HBO Max announced Monday that Barbie will debut on the streaming service Dec. 15. The streaming edition will also include an American Sign Language version.

Barbie is the highest grossing movie of the year since its release on July 21. It is also the highest grossing movie in Warner Bros. history.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the stereotypical Barbie doll but included many diverse Barbies and Kens, including a Barbie in a wheelchair, Black Barbies, a trans Barbies and more.

Warner Bros. is currently campaigning Barbie for awards consideration, including director Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera. The flim's music is also up for song awards for Billie Eilish and Finneas, Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt's songs.

At one awards event, Ronson described his song "I'm Just Ken" as tragic rather than comedic.

Barbie is now available on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD and video-on-demand for rent or purchase.