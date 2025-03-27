Full House and Aurora Teagarden icon Candace Cameron Bure became the latest celebrity to get the boot from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

Bure, 48, wore the cherry blossom costume as she performed a cover of Jennifer Lopez 's "Let's Get Loud" on the FOX singing competition show.

Previous celebrities eliminated in Season 13 include James Van Der Beek, Flavor Flav, Scheana Shay, Aubrey O'Day, Oscar De La Hoya and Cedric the Entertainer.

Nick Cannon is the host of the singing contest, while Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora and Robin Thicke serve as the judges.