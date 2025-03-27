CBS has announced it renewed Watson, its hit drama starring Morris Chestnut as the titular sleuth, for Season 2.

"Thank you for all the love and support! I can't wait for Season 2 of @watsoncbs," Chestnut, 56, wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

The new episodes are slated to air during the 2025-26 television season.

Set in Pittsburgh, the show is a contemporary re-imagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson detective adventures, which took place in 19th century London.

Holmes is presumed dead in this incarnation of the tale.

Matt Berry voices him as an auditory hallucination of Watson's.

Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Inga Schlingmann, Ritchie Coste and Rochelle Aytes co-star in the new version, while Elementary writer-producer Craig Sweeny is its showrunner and executive producer.