Michelle Trachtenberg, the 39-year-old Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress who was found dead late February in her New York City apartment, died due to complications of diabetes, according to the medical examiners office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Julie Bolcer, a spokeswoman for the New York City Office of the Medical Examiner, confirmed the cause of death on Wednesday as natural from complications of diabetes mellitus, and The New York Times reported.

Trachtenberg was found unresponsive in her apartment Feb. 26 by police responding to a 911 call that morning. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of Trachtenberg's death was initially ruled undetermined by the medical examiner's office. Her family had declined an autopsy due to religious reasons, Bolcer said.

Trachtenberg was a child actor, gaining fame with early appearances on the Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete and Pete and the films Harriet the Spy and Inspector Gadget.

Her celebrity continued to rise as she aged, joining the popular Buffy the Vampire Slayer in its fifth season. She also had a key role in the teen drama Gossip Girl.