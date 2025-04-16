Paramount+ announced the Season 2 finale of Yellowstone prequel series 1923 reached 14 million viewers in its first seven days, making it the most-watched episode of the series to date.

The streaming service said in a press release that viewing numbers for the final episode were up 41% over the Season 1 finale, and the full season average was up 46% over Season 1.

The series, from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as ranch owners Jacob and Cara Dutton.

The series also stars Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roche, Timothy Dalton and Jennifer Carpenter.