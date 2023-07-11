Britney Spears will release her memoir, The Woman in Me, in October.

The 41-year-old singer shared a cover and release date, Oct. 24, for the book Tuesday.

In a post on Instagram, Spears said the book will tell her story on her own terms.

The Woman in Me will be released by Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.

The book's official website describes the memoir as "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope."

"The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey -- and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history."

In November 2021, a Los Angeles judge formally ended Spears' conservatorship, which had been in place for 13 years. The decision returned Spears' legal rights immediately.

"Britney's compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery," Gallery Books SVP and publisher Jennifer Bergstrom said in a statement to People. "I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact -- and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn't be more proud to help share her story at last."

Reports first surfaced in February 2022 that Spears would release a memoir with Simon & Schuster.