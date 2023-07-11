'Wonka' trailer introduces Timothee Chalamet as Willy Wonka
UPI News Service, 07/11/2023
Warner Bros. Pictures is teasing the new film Wonka.
The studio shared a trailer for the musical fantasy film Tuesday featuring Timothee Chalamet.
Wonka serves as a prequel to the Roald Dahl novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which was adapted as the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. The new movie explores the origin story of inventor and chocolatier Willy Wonka.
The trailer shows Willy (Chalamet) overcome "The Chocolate Cartel" and other obstacles to open his chocolate shop with the help of a young girl (Calah Lane). Hugh Grant also makes an appearance as an Oompa-Loompa.
