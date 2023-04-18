The Bold and the Beautiful actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is going to be a mom of four.

The 36-year-old actress announced on Monday's episode of The Talk that she's expecting her fourth child with her husband, Elan Ruspoli.

Wood appeared on the show on her 36th birthday.

"I'm pregnant again! Every time I'm here, I'm always announcing that I'm pregnant," the star said.

"All I wanted for my birthday was to eat and sleep," she added with a smile.

Wood also celebrated the 9,000th episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which airs Tuesday. The actress has played Steffy Forrester Finnegan on the CBS soap opera since 2008.

"This is a real feel-good episode. Not a heavy drama, just a walk down memory lane for Steffy -- love, family," she said.

Wood and Ruspoli married in 2018 and have three children, sons Rise, 4, Lenix, 2, and Brando, 11 months.