'All the Light We Cannot See' teaser introduces WWII series from Shawn Levy
UPI News Service, 04/18/2023
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new show All the Light We Cannot See.
The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the World War II drama series Tuesday.
All the Light We Cannot See is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning Anthony Doerr novel of the same name. The adaptation is written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and developed by Knight and Shawn Levy (Stranger Things).
"Over the course of a decade, this limited series interweaves the lives of Marie-Laure Leblanc, a blind French girl taking refuge with her uncle during WWII, and Werner Pfennig, a brilliant German teenager with an expertise in radio repair. Through a shared secret connection, they find faith in humanity and the possibility of hope," an official synopsis reads.
Aria Mia Loberti plays Marie-Laure, with Mark Ruffalo as her father, Daniel.
Hugh Laurie, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Andrea Deck and Nell Sutton also star.
All the Light We Cannot See premieres Nov. 2 on Netflix.
