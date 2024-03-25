Disney+ is teasing the Bluey special "The Sign."

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the upcoming episode Monday.

"The Sign" will mark Bluey's first extended-length special and the show's longest-ever episode at 28 minutes.

Bluey is an animated children's series following Bluey, a Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her parents, Bandit and Chilli, and her little sister, Bingo.

The voice cast includes Dave McCormack (Bandit), Melanie Zanetti (Chilli), Patrick Brammall (Uncle Rad), Claudia O'Doherty (Frisky), Megan Washington (Calypso), Myf Warhurst (Trixie) and Rose Byrne (Aunt Brandy).

Rove McManus, Deborah Mailman , Brendan Williams and Joel Edgerton will make their voice debut in the special.

"The Sign" will premiere April 14 at midnight EDT on Disney+, 7 a.m. on Disney Junior and 7:30 a.m. on Disney Channel.

In addition, the new Bluey episode "Ghostbasket" will be released April 7.