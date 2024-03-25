The streaming service shared a trailer for the upcoming episode Monday.
"The Sign" will mark Bluey's first extended-length special and the show's longest-ever episode at 28 minutes.
Bluey is an animated children's series following Bluey, a Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her parents, Bandit and Chilli, and her little sister, Bingo.
The voice cast includes Dave McCormack (Bandit), Melanie Zanetti (Chilli), Patrick Brammall (Uncle Rad), Claudia O'Doherty (Frisky), Megan Washington (Calypso), Myf Warhurst (Trixie) and Rose Byrne (Aunt Brandy).
