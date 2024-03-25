Bachelor Nation couple Chris Conran and Alana Milne are engaged to be married.

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 stars announced their engagement Sunday after more than two years of dating.

Conran shared photos on Instagram from his proposal in Bali, Indonesia.

"My dream girl said yes to forever," he captioned the post.

Bachelor Nation's Tammy Ly and John Hersey were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"IM SO HAPPY!!!" Ly wrote.

"SO EXCITED!!!! Wishing you both all the happiness in the world. Congratulations you guys!!!!" he wrote.

Conran and Milne met in Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and confirmed their relationship after the finale in October 2021.

Conran previously appeared in Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, while Milne was a contestant in Matt James' season of The Bachelor.