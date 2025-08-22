Netflix is teasing the sophomore season of Blue Eye Samurai, with a new featurette released Thursday.

Co-creators Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, and executive producer Jane Wu, discuss the animated series, which is now in production, in the clip.

"Mizu's journey remains the same," Noizumi said. "Revenge is her religion."

"Being a samurai is a demon's path, littered with death," Mizu (Maya Erskine) said in the preview. "Revenge does not hesitate, and I will have it. "

"When we started this project, we made a commitment to take this very personal story set in Edo-period Japan and bring it to life in the most authentic and beautiful way possible. Our animators, historians, musicians, martial artists and voice cast made this a realty beyond our expectations," Noizumi and Green said.