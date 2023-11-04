Rock band Blink-182's One More Time is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Drake's For All the Dogs, followed by the Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds at No. 3, Bad Bunny's Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Taylor Swift's Midnights and Lover at Nos. 6 and 7, Zach Bryan's self-titled record at No. 8, Rod Wave's Nostalgia at No. 9 and Olivia Rodrigo's Guts at No. 10.