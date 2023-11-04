An unnamed actress says in a court document she was sexually assaulted by British comedian Russell Brand in 2010 while on the set of the movie Arthur as crew members "guarded the door from the outside."

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman, who is referred to as "Jane Doe," said in a New York state court filing cited Friday by Insider that Brand exposed himself on set on July 7, 2010, in full view of the cast and crew.

She stated he appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set. She also claimed she was in a bathroom when Brand followed her inside and assaulted her.

Brand's representatives have not made a public comment.

"As a result of the sexual abuse, I suffered and continue to suffer extreme embarrassment, shame, and fear," the woman said in an affidavit. "I am concerned that if my identity becomes known publicly in relation to this sexual abuse claim, that embarrassment, shame, and fear will be significantly worsened.

"Since this case involves a celebrity, I am also concerned that it will be of interest to a lot of people, which would only further exacerbate those feelings of embarrassment, shame, and fear, leading to irreparable harm to my mental health," she wrote.

The lawsuit comes just weeks after London police launched an investigation into multiple accusations that Brand raped and assaulted women in the United States and Britain between 2006 to 2013.

Among the accusations include the alleged rape of a woman with whom he previously had a consensual relations and the "grooming" a 16-year-old girl. Brand, 48, has denied the accusations.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

In response to the allegations, YouTube cut Brand's ad revenue from his multiple channels where he has millions of followers.