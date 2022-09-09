Blake Shelton took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 46-year-old country music singer performed his new single "No Body" during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

The Tonight Show marked Shelton's first TV performance of "No Body." The singer released a single and music video for the song in August.

The cover art for "No Body" shows Shelton wearing a mullet hairstyle. The singer said in the Tonight Show interview that he drew inspiration for the song and its music video from the 1990s.

"I thought that it sounded like '90s country music," Shelton said. "It reminds me of the songs that we used to hear back then on the radio ... That's why when we made the video, I wanted to do a line-dancing type thing in the video."

"No Body" is expected to appear on Shelton's 13th studio album. The singer announced a new spring tour, Back to the Honky Tonk, with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean on Wednesday that kicks off Feb. 16 on Lincoln, Neb.

Shelton last released the album Body Language in May 2021.