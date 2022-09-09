Ana de Armas, Brad Pitt attend 'Blonde' premiere in Venice
UPI News Service, 09/09/2022
Blonde star Ana de Armas walked the red carpet at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival.
De Armas, who plays late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in the new film, attended the movie's premiere Thursday at the 79th annual festival.
The actress was joined by her co-star Adrien Brody, who portrays playwright and Monroe's third husband, Arthur Miller. The film's producer, Brad Pitt, also attended.
De Armas dazzled in a pink Louis Vuitton gown and a diamond statement necklace that was reminiscent of the iconic look Monroe wore while performing "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.
